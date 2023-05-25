Services for Bertie Faye Gandy, 95, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Gandy died Thursday, May 18, at her residence.
She was born April 28, 1928, in Hamilton to Pete Columbus and Maggie Barron Helbert. She had been a Temple resident since 1949. She graduated from Evant High School. She married Nick W. Gandy Jr. on April 9, 1949, in Buckholts. She worked for the City Recreation and Little League Baseball association. She attended East Side Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Glen Gandy.
Survivors include two sons, Nicky Gandy and Brad Gandy; a daughter, Carol Gandy Estrada; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.