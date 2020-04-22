BELTON — Donna Jean Jackson, 59, of Temple died Wednesday, April 22, in Belton.
Burial will be private.
She was born May 10, 1960, in Belton to Wayne and Nell Windsor Jackson. She was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1978. After graduation, she began a 42-year career with H-E-B, first in Belton and later in Temple working as the head bookkeeper. She was a lifelong member of Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include her parents of Belton; a brother, Terry Jackson of Belton; and two sisters, Peggy Jackson of Belton and Betty Miller of Pidcoke.
A visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.