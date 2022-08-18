Services for James Luther Conlee, 69, of Belton will be held in private at a later date.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 2:56 am
Services for James Luther Conlee, 69, of Belton will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Conlee died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at his residence.
He was born June 5, 1953, in Ogden, Utah, to Shirley Frank and Myrtle Avery Meredith Conlee. He graduated from Troy High School and from Central Texas College in Killeen with a certificate in master mechanics. He worked for Don Wringler and for Don Hewlett in Georgetown. He retired in 2006. He married Teressa Fay Ratliff on July 1, 1980, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Jimmy Wagner of Grandview and Franky Conlee of Harker Heights; a daughter, Misty Smith of Temple; a brother, David Conlee of Biloxi, Miss.; a sister, Janic Conlee of Biloxi, Miss.; and nine grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.