Paul Drew Elmore
Paul Drew Elmore, 82, of Palacios, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Waldo, Arkansas on January 4, 1940 to the late Alonzo Byron Elmore, Jr. and Marie Aurelia Gill.
Paul graduated from Ferriday High School then enlisted in the US Army, where he served 20 years. He earned an Associates Degree before going to flight school to become a Cobra Attack Helicopter Pilot. After retiring from the Army he began a second career as an automobile agent for 24 years in Copperas Cove, TX. Throughout his life his hobbies included Scuba Diving and Sky Diving and rose to become an instructor in both fields.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Grandparents, Dr. Alonzo Byron Elmore, Sr and Anna Drew Elmore, brothers, Duard and Larry, sisters, Mary Callicutt, and Pat Watson. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ola Mae Chandler Elmore; Paul and Ola have 3 children, Curtis Paul Elmore and wife Christina; Karen Elmore Lindeman and husband Billy, Carl Douglas Elmore and wife Lynn. He is survived by 7 grandchildren, Julia Leigh Shipley and her husband Nick, Dana Morris and her husband Duriel, Kimberly Aurelia Cloer and her husband Dale, Cooper Warren Carlton and his wife Kasey, Natalia Christina Martinez and her husband Miguel, Cecilia Tomes Cleveland and her husband Cody and David Elmore. 9 Greatgrand children; Avery, Brooke, Sterling, Kenlie, Cammie Mae, Colt, David, Krista, and Major. One Great-Great Grandchild, Olivia.
Private memorial services will be held with military honors at a later date. An oak tree will be planted with his cremains on the family ranch.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
