CAMERON — Services for Doris Marie Glaser, 92, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Friday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron with the Rev. John Stanislaw officiating.
Mrs. Glaser died Sunday, April 30, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
She was born June 19, 1930, in Rockdale to Adolph and Angelina Stanislaw Jackson. She worked as manager for Cal Gas for many years.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Frank Gelner in 1991 and Milton Glaser in 2013.
Survivors include a son, Ronald Gelner of Pearland; a stepson, Ronald Milton Glaser of San Antonio; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren
Visitation and viewing will be noon Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.