Services for Seneatha LaShay Lavan Wagner, 41, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. George R. Harrison Sr. officiating.
Burial in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Wagner died Sunday, Jan. 30, at her residence.
She was born March 26, 1980, to Victor Holleman and Rebecca Lavan Moore. She graduated from Temple High School in 1998. She married Rahshaad Wagner in 2010. She worked at HEB, Sallie Mae, and UPS.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; a daughter, Tiarra Wagner of Killeen; her father, Victor Holleman of Killeen; her mother and stepfather, Rebecca Lavan and Garry Moore of Temple; a brother, Dermon Lavan of Temple; and two sisters, Tamara Lavan of Temple and Brianna Moore of San Marcos.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.