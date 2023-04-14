A Mass of Christian Burial for Misty Dawn Jezisek Smith, 44, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Ms. Smith died Friday, April 7.
She was born Dec. 31, 1978, to Linda Sue and Kenneth Frank Jezisek. She worked as a chef, then as a quality produce sales representative. Most recently she worked in sales for a building materials supplier.
Survivors include two daughters, Morgan Eve Fickett and Meghan Sue Davis; a son, Cole Ryan Cleveland; her parents; two sisters, Carol Lea DeMoss and Abbygayle Rose Weaver; her grandmother, Helen Angeline Jezisek; and two grandchildren.
Hewet-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.