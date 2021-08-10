Private services for Shirley Jean Schwartz, 94, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Schwartz died Friday, Aug. 6.
She was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Austin to Thomas Pullman McClellan and Margaret Anna Benight. She graduated from Austin High School in 1944. She attended the University of Texas. She married Clarence Gene Schwartz on May 14, 1949. They moved to Waco in August of 1949 and then to Temple in 1958. She worked as an executive secretary. She also taught dance at the Annette Duval School of Dance in Austin, taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray Dance Studio in San Antonio, and owned and operated Shirley Jean Dance Studio for seven years in Central Texas. She was a member of the executive staff of the Bluebonnet Girl Scout Council for 20 years, and also worked for Service Vending Inc. from 1986 to 2011. She was a Girl Scout leader, she was a PTA member and past president for Travis and Temple High School PTA. She also was a past president of the Rotary Club of Temple. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Temple, where she taught Sunday school and also helped with Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Sally Curlee and Susie Carver; a son, Jim Schwartz; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.