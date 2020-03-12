SALADO — Services for Donald “Don” Clayton, 90, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Salado Church of Christ with Joe Keyes officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mr. Clayton died Sunday, March 8, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 28, 1929, in Huntington Park, Calif., to Otis and Minnie Clayton. He graduated in 1947 from San Bernardino High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in civil service. He was a member of Salado Church of Christ and Salado Lion’s Club.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Helen; a son, Michael Clayton; four daughters, Sheryl West, Deborah Siverling, Renee Alvrez and Cathy Young; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.