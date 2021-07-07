John Harvey Cockrell
Service for John Harvey Cockrell 85, of Temple, Texas will be Thursday July 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, Texas with Rev. Roscoe Harrison officiating.
Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
To everything there is a season…
A Time to Be Born: Ecclesiastes 3:1
John Harvey’s journey to his earthly season began January 9, 1936. He was the third child born to George Henry and Clara Clotilde Davis Cockrell in Temple, Texas.
A Time to Be Trained: Proverbs 2:3
John Harvey graduated from Dunbar High School in 1954. He later attended Temple Junior College where he obtained an Associate Degree in Computer Science.
A Time to Be Saved:
St. John 3:3
From the tender love of his parents and their religious guidance, John learned of God’s Love. The importance of having the love of God in his life prompted him to join Eighth Street Baptist Church (Temple, Texas), where he was baptized by Rev. D.T. Trammel.
A Time to Serve: Matthew 20:4
John Harvey was an active member of the Eighth Street Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School teacher. He was very diligent as a youth in his attendance at BTU (Baptist Training Union). John served on several community service boards. He also served in the United State Army and was stationed at Fort Sill Oklahoma.
A Time to Love: Ecclesiastes 3:5
John Harvey married the love of his life, Evelyn D. Neal, June 23, 1973 and to this union was born the joy of their lives, Kimberly Lashawn. This beautiful baby girl completed what became known as John Harvey Cockrell’s family.
A Time to Labor: Colossians 3:23-24
John worked to serve God and others. His work was not just to fulfill his needs, but the needs of others. He worked at Mobil Chemical Company. He was an Escort Supervisor at the Veteran Administration office for 20 years before retiring in 1995. The following day after retirement, John Harvey worked at Cockrell’s Construction as a General Foreman and Construction Contractor. Shortly thereafter, John graciously accepted a job at Hill Country Transit (HOP) where he worked for eleven years. John’s kindness and devoted manner to others was truly a labor of love.
A Time to Live: I Timothy 6: 18-19
John Harvey was known as a man with the gentle smile. His smile gravitated to all in the community, but especially to the people he called family. John was a great husband, wonderful father, and grandfather. He tremendously enjoyed the moments that he spent with his family. Some of those moments were daily visits to Cockrell’s Construction where he spent hours with his brother, Skip, and with his brother-in-law, the late Ted Fowler. John also spent time working in the yard, and free moments were spent swimming at Temple Junior College. John also was an avid lover of vintage and new cars. John’s smile and kind words touched the lives of so many people. His words penetrated the hearts of others as he took the quiet time to smile and give special attention to everyone.
A Time to Die, A Time of Peace: Ecclesiastes 3:28
John Harvey Cockrell’s earthly season came to an end Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:10 a.m. at William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple, Texas. His last moments were peaceful and painless. As the Heavenly Gates opened wide to receive his soul John, will join the members of his family who have preceded him in death: John’s grandparents, Harvey and A.V.S. Davis and John Henry and Sally Deborah Cockrell; his parents, George Henry and Clara Clotilde Davis Cockrell; his sister, Gloria C. Cockrell Brown; two nephews, Terry John Cockrell and Rodney Merion Cockrell; one great nephew, Nickolas Aleksandr Polzine; one daughter-in-law, Dionne Cockrell; and one brother-in-law, Melvin Ted Fowler.
A Time to Mourn: Ecclesiastes 3 3:4
John Harvey leaves to mourn his devoted wife of 48 years, Evelyn D. Cockrell. He also leaves to mourn one daughter, Kimberly Lashawn Cockrell (Temple, Texas); one son, Jonathan Cockrell (Tomball, Texas); two granddaughters, MaKenzie Williams (Temple, Texas) and Zoe Cockrell (Tomball, Texas). John also leaves to mourn two brothers, George Henry “Baby” Cockrell (Frisco, Texas) and Horace “Skippy” MacArthur Cockrell (Ann) Temple, Texas; and two sisters, Virginia “Lemon” Fowler and Barbara Ann Cockrell, both of Temple, Texas. John’s life on this earth will be greatly missed by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Viewing and Visitation will be Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary