Services for Carolyn “Pat” Ashley, 82, of Hewitt will be 10 a.m. Monday in Liberty Cemetery.
Mrs. Ashley died Thursday, March 31, at a Hewitt nursing facility
She was born Jan. 24, 1940, in Liberty to Reese and Mildred Davis Ashley. She graduated from Milano High School in 1958. She attended the University of Houston. She worked for W. W. Williams CPA. She also worked for H.H. Coffield, Texas Power & Light Company, TXU Electric, Waco Christian Fellowship, West Bank & Trust and Merle Norman Cosmetics.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Reese Ashley of Milano.