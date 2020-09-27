BELTON — Services for Silas Thornton, 89, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in San Marcos City Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mr. Thornton died Thursday, Sept. 24, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 27, 1930, in South Texas. He attended school in South Texas. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He married Dorothy Thompson on June 7, 1958, in Menard. He was an air traffic controller with the civil service.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2002.
Survivors include four sons, Silas A. Thornton, William K. Thornton, Barry R. Thornton and Jerry D. Thornton; three daughters, Commilla A. Taylor, Silene J. Mills and Terri Lee; a sister, Mary Price; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boysville, Inc of San Antonio, P.O. Box 369, Converse, TX 78109-0369.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.