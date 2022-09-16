Services for Timothy Wayne Dana, 59, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Seaton Cemetery.
Services for Timothy Wayne Dana, 59, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Dana died Friday, Sept. 9, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 22, 1962, in Temple to Robert Lee and Ruby Nell Springman Dana.
Survivors include a sister, Tiann Dana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Feeding Families, 3509 Hickory Road, Temple TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.