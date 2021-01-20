Services for Hellema Rita Moore Abdullah, 70, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home Temple with Ronnie Moore officiating.
Burial will be in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Ms. Abdullah died Sunday, Jan. 10.
She was born June 25, 1950, in Temple to Lloyd Alton and Vyree Genetta Moore. She attended Wheatley Elementary School and Dunbar High School in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Collins.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; two sons, Charles Moore of Oklahoma and Samuel Moore of Temple; four brothers, Larry Ray of Desoto, Alton Moore and Kenneth Moore, both of Temple, and Ronnie Moore of Dallas; two sisters, Loydetta Moore and Lesha Jackson, both of Temple; a grandchild; and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.