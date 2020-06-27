Services for Raymond Schmiedekamp, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Schmiedekamp died Wednesday, June 24, at a local care center.
He was born Jan. 5, 1934, near Rosebud to Gerhard and Rosie Klaus Schmiedekamp. He worked for Mrs. Baird’s Bread. He was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Belton and Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Gay Schmiedekamp.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle; a son, Gary Schmiedekamp of Temple; a daughter, Retha Shepherd of Little River-Academy; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504; or the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.