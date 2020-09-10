Anita Stroebel Wuensche
Anita Stroebel Wuensche, 84, died Monday, September 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas at The Buckingham Senior Living Community.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12th, at the outdoor pavilion at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with Pastor Russell T. Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Anita was born in Wink, Texas on April 27, 1936 to Louise Gerhardt Stroebel and Frederick William Stroebel. As a child, she moved with her family to Cisco, Texas, where she later graduated from Cisco High School in 1954. Anita attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas from 1954 to 1956. In November of 1956, she went to work in Cisco with the North Texas Division of Humble Pipeline Company. In 1959, Anita was transferred to the Humble Pipeline headquarters in Houston, where she eventually became the Secretary to the Communications Coordinator of the Planning & Development Department.
Anita met James Wuensche at Trinity Lutheran Church in Houston. He was a student at the University of Texas Dental School. They were married on September 2, 1962. After his graduation in 1965, they moved to Temple, Texas, where James established his private dental practice and Anita worked as his business manager.
In 1966, Anita and James were blessed with their first child, Kent. Anita began to focus more on being a homemaker, but continued to assist with some business aspects of the dental practice. Anita and James were later blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Dana, and four grandchildren.
After James’ retirement in 2002, Anita and James enjoyed traveling more frequently and spending time with family. Active members of the Lutheran church since childhood, they also served in various roles as members of First Lutheran Church in Temple. After James’ death in 2010, Anita continued to live in Temple, spending time working on committees and volunteering at the church. In 2016, Anita moved to Bryan, Texas, to be near family. She relocated to Houston in 2018, also to be near family.
Anita is survived by a son, Kent James Wuensche of Houston; and two daughters, Lisa Wuensche Rambo and husband James who travel on their boat, and Dana Wuensche Van Breemen and husband Pete of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Anita also has a grandson, David Rambo of Austin, Texas; and three granddaughters, Jessica Rambo of Waco, Texas, Molly Van Breemen of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Sarah Van Breemen of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Fred Stroebel, as well as her husband, James Wuensche.
The family requests that memorials be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church in America World Hunger or Lutheran Disaster Response ministries, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116-8009 or online at the links listed below.
https://www.elca.org/Our-Work/Relief-and-Development/ELCA-World-Hunger
https://www.elca.org/Our-Work/Relief-and-Development/Lutheran-Disaster-Response
