No services are planned for Larry Michael Wood, 70, of Burlington.
Mr. Wood died Monday, Jan. 18, at a local care facility.
He was born Sept. 15, 1950, in Rochester, Minn., to Robert Wood and Caroline Gray Price. He graduated high school in Rochester. He married Dixie McClain on March 29, 1981, in Nashua, Iowa. He owned many businesses, including a dry cleaner, several liquor stores and a bar.
Survivors include his wife of Burlington; two daughters, Milissa McCombs of La Porte City, Iowa, and Brook Wood of Rochester; a son, Michael Wood of Temple; his mother of Rochester; a brother, Robert Wood of Rochester; a sister, Jeanne Wood of Euless; and four grandchildren.
