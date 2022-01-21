Services for Carlos Ray Ybarra, 44, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Robert Beamon officiating.
Mr. Ybarra died Saturday, Jan. 15.
He was born May 16, 1977, in Temple to Victor and Mary Ybarra. He graduated from Temple High School. He married Kimberely McKeown on Feb. 21, 2009, in Temple. He worked in Medicare insurance sales.
He was preceded in death by a son, Victor Rey Ybarra.
Survivors include his wife; his mother; a son, Jacob Ybarra; a daughter, Peyton Ybarra; and two sisters, Alesia Ybarra and Marissa Ybarra.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.