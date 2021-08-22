Santos Soto, Jr.
Funeral services for Santos Soto, Jr., 66, of Troy, formerly of Rogers, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August, 26, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton with Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Soto died Friday, August 20, 2021, in a Temple hospital.
Mr. Soto was born October 19, 1954, in Richland Springs, the son of Santos L. Soto and Camelia Garza Soto. He married Juanita Rose Lowry June 29, 1974, in Riesel. He worked as a ranch Foreman for 34 years for 5 Wells Ranch in Rogers. Mr. Soto was a member of the Elks Lodge in Temple. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Riesel for a few years in the mid 1970’s.
He was preceded in death by his wife December 31, 2012, and by his sister, Sandy Capps, in 2013.
Survivors include one son, Santos Soto III of Troy; one daughter, Karmen Branham of Troy; two brothers, Pete Soto of Stephenville and Joe Soto of Troy; and five grandchildren, Nick Branham, Aidan Branham, Emma Soto, Santos “Dru” Soto IV and Noah Soto; and special friend Sheri Joblonowski.
Paid Obituary