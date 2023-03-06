Services for Audrie Lee Shaw, 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Tenth and Avenue M Church of Christ in Temple with William C. Donaldson officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shaw died Monday, Feb. 27, at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1944, to Johnnie and Estella Hutchins Shaw in Del Valle. He graduated from Austin ISD. He served in the Army and received several medals and commendations. He married to Ariz Thomas-Harris. He later worked in maintenance for Monte Siesta Nursing Home before retiring. He was a member Tenth and Avenue M Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Cynthia Shaw and Nia Brown, both of Austin; three stepchildren; a sister, Alta Lee Barnes of Austin; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.