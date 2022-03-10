BELTON — Services for Kevin Wayne Hamblin, 40, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Hamblin died Sunday, March 6, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 14, 1982, in Temple to Larry William and Yolanda Vasquez Hamblin. He was raised in Central Texas. He worked for H-E-B Distribution in Temple.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; four sisters, Sylvia Hitzegrad, Michelle Candelario and Jessica Hamblin, all of Temple, and Angie Hamblin of Virginia; and a brother, Blake Hamblin of Virginia.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.