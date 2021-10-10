Services for Sandra Selio Vega, 56, will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnson officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Ms. Vega died Monday, Oct. 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 13, 1965, Louise Trevino and Geronimo Selio in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Watkins Jr. and Rusty Watkins; a daughter, Sarah Watkins; her mother and stepfather, Raymond Trevino; her father; five sisters, Helen Selio-Rios, Frances Selio-Robles, Seneada Gracia, Guadalupe Perez and Diana Trevino Romero; four brothers, Geronimo Selio, Victor Trevino, Valentino Vela and Daniel Rodriguez; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
An overnight vigil will start at 5 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, with a testimony hour starting at 7 p.m.