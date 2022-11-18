John Donoso
John Donoso, 78, of Belton passed away on Saturday November 12, 2022 at his residence.
Services will be held at 2P.M. on Friday November 18, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home of Belton with Pastor Earnest Minor officiating.
A visitation was held Thursday, November 17th from 5:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. at Crotty Funeral Home.
John was born on September 22, 1944 in Temple to Miguel and Genoveva Valerio Donoso. He married the love of his life San Juanita “Janie” Donoso on May 22, 1972 in Temple.
They were married for 50 years. He worked at Selective Signs for 40 years until his retirement in 2000. His hobbies were art, writing poetry and football. He was fan of Temple Wild Cats and Dallas Cowboys. John played drums in a band called Los Pacificos with his brothers in younger years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janie Donoso of Belton; three brothers, Roy Donoso, Paul Donoso and Vidal Donoso all of Temple; four sisters, Adelina Casillas, Micaila Ramirez, Adelaida Hernandez all of Temple and Gloria Garcia of San Antonio. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Raji Donoso.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements
Paid Obituary