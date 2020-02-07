Katherine Annette Rodgers, 57, of Temple died Thursday Feb 7, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Katherine Annette Rodgers, 57, of Temple are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Rodgers died Thursday, Feb. 6, at her residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save