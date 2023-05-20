CAMERON — Services for Sidney Holt Richardson, 98, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Richardson died Wednesday, May 17, in Waco.
He was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Wichita Falls to Ernest Sidney and Erma Lee Richardson. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School. He served as a staff sergeant in the European Theater during World War II. He married Dorothy Marie Case in 1948, and she preceded him in death in December of 2005. He completed his undergraduate degree from Baylor University in 1949. He received his medical degree from the University of Texas in Galveston in 1955. He interned at Breckenridge Hospital in Austin before joining a family practice partnership in Smithville. He moved his family to Cameron in 1957, where he served the community until his retirement in July of 2009. He was engaged in all areas of medicine, including obstetrics, surgery, orthopedics and general medicine. He also was director of the Milam County Health Authority until he was 96.
Survivors include two sons, Ronnie Richardson and Jerry Richardson; two daughters, Linda Stott and Ann Hornung; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.