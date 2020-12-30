Evelyn Soto
Evelyn Soto departed this life on Nov. 17th, 2020 at a local Hospital at age 92.
Evelyn Soto was born in Baltimore, MD. to Evelyn and Albert Marshall on January 17, 1928. She attended Southern High School. Evelyn Worked as Accts Pay Manager for M. Shalvity & Sons.
She married Raymond Soto in April of 1950 raising 5 children Eileen Gill, Robert Soto, Alice Betts, Edward & James Soto.
Evelyn was a member of VFW Bell Post 1820; Auxiliary; She was a President of the Post’s Aux. several times, District Officer of the Auxiliary; Secretary and Treasurer and Auditor; Patriotic Instructor. As the Patriotic Instructor she would go to the schools on Flag Day and Veterans Day. She would tell the students the meaning of the folds of the flag and the National Anthem. On Veterans Day she would give out poppies and the Flanders Fields so the students would know how the poppies came about.
She enjoyed doing things for the Vets and their families; she always helped with Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinner for the Vets and their families each year at the VFW.
She was a teacher for the new members that joined and made it interesting. She truly loved the Veterans and worked hard to help them and their families. She worked even harder training our new members in the Auxiliary to carry on her work at the Auxiliary.
She was known as the bingo Lady; she operated it for over 30 years. We have lost a great Lady and she will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by son Robert J. Sr.; grandson Dominic; great-granddaughter Breanna.
She is survived by her husband Raymond R. Soto Sr, 4 children; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
Celebrate Evelyn by donating to the COPD Foundation.
Paid Obituary