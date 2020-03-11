Services for Joe Kurvin “Kevin Joe” Moore, 57, of Temple will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Tenth and M Church of Christ in Temple with Will Donaldson officiating.
Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Heidenheimer.
Mr. Moore died Monday, March 9, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1962, in Temple to R.B. Jr., and Thelma Marie Clemons Moore. He attended schools in Rogers and graduated from Temple High School. He worked for C&H Diecast in Temple.
Survivors include three brothers, Anthony Moore Sr. and Danny Moore Sr., both of Temple and Russell Moore of Granbury; and two sisters, Debra Jackson and Glenda Moore, both of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.