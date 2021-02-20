CAMERON — Services for Edward Clinton Hill, 88, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Crow officiating.
Mr. Hill died Sunday, Feb. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 18, 1932, in Bell County to Oliver and Viola Bunte Hill. He worked in the farming industry. He was a member of the Pentecostal church.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Hill; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.