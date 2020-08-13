Lydia Joy Brown
Lydia Joy Brown, 18, of Belton went to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home.
Lydia was born November 9, 2001, in Temple, Texas, to Elisa Cehand and Michael Brown. Throughout her childhood, Lydia attended schools in Little River-Academy, Temple, and Holland. She made friends wherever she went and was involved in softball, band, and church. She graduated from Holland High School, class of 2020. She had so many plans listed of things to accomplish in her life, each which included helping others. She planned to continue her education at Temple College this Fall.
Lydia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending youth group and creating art. She ran her own businesses, with co-founders Courtney Jackson and Kalyn Foster. Her travel experiences were something that she was so proud of, and she always talked about visiting New York City again.
Above all else, Lydia wanted to be known for her love of God, her constant desire was to encourage all those who she came into contact with to pursue a relationship with Christ.
She had a loving relationship with and is survived by her mother and step-father, Elisa and Timothy Cehand of Holland, Texas; her father, Michael Brown; her grandfather, Jimmy Jimenez; her siblings, Jacob Brown, Emily Henderson, Ethan Brown and Theresa Brown; her brother in law, David Henderson; her niece and nephew, Peighton and Lane Dempsey; her step siblings, Ashley, Alison and Devin Cehand; her nephew Braisen; and her blue heeler, Otis.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Theresa Moore, and Aiden Martin, whom had a great impact on her life and she always considered him one of her best friends. Can you imagine how joyous their reunion was!
A viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Crotty Funeral Home to allow everyone the opportunity to come pay their respects, followed by a funeral service on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Academy and a burial to follow at Holland Cemetery. There will be a reception following the burial at First Baptist Church of Academy.
Due to social distancing guidelines, we are limited with how many people can attend the church service and reception. Please use your best judgment and respect the family when considering attending. Live feed of the service will also be available.
If you would like to share your stories on how Lydia has and will impact your life, please consider using #livelikelyd on social media.
