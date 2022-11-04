William “Bill” Robert Schaﬀer
William “Bill” Robert Schaﬀer, age 89, of Belton, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home in Belton. He was surrounded by family and loved ones and died peacefully in his sleep. He was born on May 29, 1933 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of Charles and Florence Schaﬀer.
Bill retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He then obtained a Master’s degree in Social Work and a PhD in adult education from USM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He worked for several years at the Big Spring and Temple, TX VA Hospitals in mental health clinics. In the mid 80’s he and his wife established Schaﬀer and Associates, a Christian counseling center, in Temple and Killeen Texas. After retiring from this position, he worked with disabled individuals, assisting them in obtaining employment. He retired for the last time at age 80.
All those who knew Bill saw him live the motto “service above self”. He was “Living the dream” all the days of his life, no matter his circumstances. Bill never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife MaryAnn of Belton, a son Charles Schaffer of Ocean Springs, MS, daughters Karin Heifrin of Temple and Jennifer Schaffer of Austin, 9 grandchildren, and a brother Charles Schaffer of North Carolina.
William was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Anita Schaffer, and 2 daughters Kelly Schaffer and Sandra Schaffer
A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:00am at Christ Episcopal Church 300 N. Main St. Temple, Texas 76501. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 2:00pm at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery 11463 TX-195 Killeen, Texas 76542.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hope Pregnancy Center 1211 Florence Rd. Killeen, Texas 76541 (www.hopepc.org) or to a charity of the donor’s
Paid Obituary