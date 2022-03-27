Services for Robert Lee Ziegler, 82, of Rogers will be noon Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Private family burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ziegler died Saturday, March 12, at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1939, in Louisburg, Kan., to RJ and June Ziegler. He served in the Army.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ziegler of Rogers; five children, Tracy Ziegler of Rogers, Charles Ziegler of Morgan’s Point Resort, Angela Volkner of Lone Jack, Mo., Shelby Rogers of Greenwood, Mo., and Christopher Ziegler of Rosenberg; two sisters Wilde Ziegler and Nola Ziegler, both of Montreal, Mo.; a brother, Robyn Ziegler of Conway, Mo.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of fresh-cut flowers, please send a plant or make a donation to any charity.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.