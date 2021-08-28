ROCKDALE — Services for Doug Wilde, 65, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin and the Rev. Marcus Evans officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Wilde died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Raymondville. He graduated from Lyford High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University and was in the Corps of Cadets Company C-1. He moved to Rockdale in 1982 and purchased Western Auto, then in 1996 changed the business to CarQuest. On Feb. 28, 1987, he married Merilyn LeAnn Springer in Rockdale. He was a member of Apostolic Faith Church in Rockdale, where he was a Sunday school teacher and men’s meeting leader. He was a member of Gideons International and president of a local camp. He was past president of the Rockdale Lions Club, and had served as a airector with Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Ann Alexandra Wilde of Waco and Caroline Lee Wilde of Rockdale; two sisters, Jane Brady of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., and Judy Lullo of Houston; and four brothers, Jim Wilde of Caldwell, David Wilde of Cat Spring, Glenn Wilde of Lyford and Keith Wilde of Sanger.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC. 20090-7251 or www.gideons.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today, at the funeral home.