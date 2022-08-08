Hipolita Reyna Villalobos
Hipolita Reyna Villalobos (76) passed in Temple Texas, on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022.
She was born on April 2nd, 1946, in Lyford, Texas to Fidensio & Amelia Reyna. She married Jose G. Villalobos Sr. on January 30th, 1962, in Lyford, Texas. They had three sons, and four daughters.
She is survived by daughters, Rosalinda & Francisco S. Posas Jr., Ana Maria & Gustavo Rodriguez, Maria Isabel & Alberto Vallejos, & Alicia & Steve Medlin; sons, Jose Guadalupe & Kristen Villalobos Jr., Darrick Lee & Peggy Villalobos & Gary & Sandra Villalobos; brothers, Felix Reyna, Max Reyna, Rosendo Reyna, Rey Reyna & Domingo Reyna; along with 31 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; her brothers, Fidensio Reyna Jr. & Rumaldo Aquirre; and her sisters, Sofia Zepeda & Fina Ramos.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 beginning at 5pm, followed by the Rosary at 7pm to be held at Dossman Funeral Home.
Services will be Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 11am to be held at Christ is King Catholic Church in Belton Texas with interment to follow at North Belton Cemetery.
