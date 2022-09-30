Bernadine L. (Kessler) Goonan
Bernadine L. (Kessler) Goonan, 89, of Temple died Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born August 8, 1933, in Barclay, TX to Arthur and Florine Kessler. Growing up as the single child of a farmer, she learned the value of a dollar and the value of hard work. She always remembered proudly the days of working alongside her parents, whether it was keeping house, preparing meals, or working in the field. Countless times, she told stories about the speed, or lack thereof, of her cotton-picking skills and overcoming her dad’s natural tendency of thinking a girl could not do certain tasks. She loved her parents unconditionally and recognized they provided her with the life skills to be successful.
Bernadine graduated from Rosebud High School in 1950 where she excelled in multiple sports. Upon graduation, she immediately moved to Austin, TX to attend Austin Business School. Her parents were unable to help financially, so she worked in downtown Austin to pay for her school and living expenses. This showed extreme courage and tenacity for a seventeen-year-old girl from tiny Barclay. Upon graduation, Bernadine returned to Temple where she became the office manager for the downtown Goodyear store, a position she kept until 1959 when she retired to become a full-time mom.
Upon her return to Temple, she was reacquainted with her childhood sweetheart, Billy Goonan. They were married in 1953 and stayed true to each other until Billy’s death in 2015. Together they raised four children and set an unparalleled example of love and devotion for each other. Bernadine was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and worked tirelessly in its support. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Altar Society and multi-term president of the association. She was a founding sponsor of their annual Turkey Dinner which has proven to be a very successful fund raiser for over 30 years.
Bernadine’s life was one of love and service, whether to her parents, her husband, her kids or the church. She was the epitome of Mom, never putting herself first, always available, working tirelessly behind the scenes, and rarely complaining. She was the glue that held us all together. She was the rock that we all leaned on. She was loved. She will be missed.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years on August 26, 2015. She leaves behind her four children: Brian Goonan and his wife Cathy of Belton, Bruce Goonan of Temple, Brita McNeill and her husband Ricky of Temple, and Brad Goonan and his wife Susan of Dallas. Survivors also include nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren with one on the way, one great-great-grandchild, numerous cousins, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Mary’s Altar Society, St Joseph’s Cemetery, or a charity of your choice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Ranjan Cletus as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
