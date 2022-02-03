ROCKDALE — Services for Dario Mireles, 92, of Fairfield and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Mireles died Wednesday, Jan. 12.
He was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Rockdale to Lorenzo and Petra Mireles. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Margaret Munoz in 1959. He worked for Coffield in Rockdale. He moved to Fairfield and worked for Brown & Root and later with Fluor Daniel at the Big Brown power plant as a millwright.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2013.
Survivors include three sons, Lawrence Mireles, Ricky Mireles and Tom Mireles; a daughter, Rosemary Montgomery; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.