Theodore S. Channing, Jr.,
Theodore S. Channing, Jr., was born February 26, 1935, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, Mr. and Mrs. Theodore S. Channing, Sr. He served in the US Air Force at Mt. Home AFB, Idaho, as a master sergeant. He married his bride, Glenda “Jean” Wilson on January 29, 1960. They had one daughter, Saundra, and one son, John.
Ted and Jean welcomed their grandchild Dylan Scott Edds, mom Saundra Edds, followed by second, third, and fourth grandchildren Justice, Lacen, Colbee, and Cody. They were also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kolton, Waylon Edds, parents Dylan Edds and Darby Boyd.
Ted retired from the US Air Force after 20 years and he moved his family to Texas. He worked as a master plumber at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, retiring after 22 years.
Ted and Jean were members of Canyon Creek Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He also served as director of Royal Ambassadors (RA).
He is survived by his daughter Saundra, son John, sister June, and brother Roger. Ted has 4 beautiful grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, 6-8 pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Funeral service will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 10 am at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Cemetery in Temple.
Dad was dearly loved by many. A special thanks to Cornerstone Gardens and Hospice STC4 Baylor Scott & White and all the nurses throughout this journey. Thanks to all the staff!
May God bless Doug Morris; he was Dad’s “Best-Last Man” for this service. Thank you for accepting. He loved you very much.
