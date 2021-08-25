No services are planned at this time for Dorothy Sue McClure, 61, of Copperas Cove.
Ms. McClure died Wednesday, Aug. 18.
She was born June 26, 1960, in Oakridge, Tenn.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
