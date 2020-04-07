No services for Robert “Bob” Frank Haisler Jr., 76, of Thrall are planned at this time.
Mr. Haisler died Friday, April 3, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1943, in Temple to Robert and Lillian Maurine Procter Haisler. He served in the U.S. Army. He received an associate degree from Texas State Technical College in Waco in 1974. He married Margaret Martin. He worked at B&J Building Center in Taylor and at Taylor Builders. He also owned and operated Bob’s Lock Service.
He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Robert Haisler.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Charles Haisler of Woodway and Gary Edward Haisler of Georgetown; a sister, Norma Jean Payne; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice Temple, 2401 S. 31st St, Temple, TX 76508.
Providence Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.