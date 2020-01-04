LAMPASAS — Services for Dorothy M. Garrett, 92, of Lampasas will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Garrett died Thursday, Jan. 2, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 7, 1927, near Cuervo, N.M., to William Joseph and Una Agnes Thomas Ferguson. She married Maurice Fredrick Garrett. She was a homemaker, abstractor and secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Wayne Weibe, Larry Garrett and Jonathan David Garrett; and a great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Philip Stephen Garrett; three daughters, Melva D. Garrett-Campbell, Melanie J. Jarboe and Janie Garrett-Marshall; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lampasas Public Library.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.