Billy Earl Ernst
Billy Earl Ernst, 90, of Rosebud, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at a Temple Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Deacon Charlie Wright will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Billy was born October 13, 1931 in Barclay to Henry and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Adams Ernst. He lived in the Rosebud area all his life. He married Ollie Skala on March 2, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a farmer and owned B.E. Ernst Gin near Rosebud. After retirement, he worked for Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud for 24 years.
He liked working with his hands and could make anything out of anything. In his later years he enjoyed his friends at the Rosebud Senior Citizens Center. He was always interested in hearing stories about his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his grand dogs and his grand cats. He had an impressive wit and always had a joke for any occasion.
He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 3 brothers, Ervin Ernst, Roy Lee Ernst, and Clyde Jarrell Ernst, and one sister, Doris Hayes.
He is survived by two sons, David Ernst of Rosebud and Lonnie Ernst and wife Angelique of Pearland, one granddaughter, Lauren Prouty and husband Nick of Temple, four great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Prouty, Kolton Prouty, Ryder Prouty and Lincoln Prouty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
