JoAn Musick-Dillard
JoAn Musick-Dillard, 92, of Belton, died at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home in Belton, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Belton on January 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of her former pastor, Dr. Andy Davis. Family visitation will be held prior to the service in the sanctuary foyer beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will be no burial service, for in a final act of stewardship, JoAn gratefully willed her body to the Willed Body Program of the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas.
JoAn was born in Temple on September 7, 1929, to Bowden and Annie Remington Pirtle. She graduated from Reagan Junior High and attended Temple High before graduating from Salado High School. She graduated from Southwest Texas State and taught in the Rio Grande Valley before moving to Houston, where she served as supervisor for the Houston ISD. She earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Houston. In 1995, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor granted her an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.
JoAn retired in 1981 as a supervisor in the Houston ISD, and she and her husband Dee Musick settled in Belton, where they became active leaders in their church and community. Their names on the Musick Museum and Alumni Center and other memorials at UMHB, on buildings at First Baptist and the Belton Church of Christ evidence their generosity. JoAn served four terms on the Belton City Council and was honored as Belton’s Citizen of the Year in 1998. She served twice as president of the Belton Kiwanis Club, and served as president of the Women’s Wednesday Club, president and board member of the Bell County Museum, and the Bell County Health Board, Friends of the Lena Armstrong Public Library and was twice Ambassador of the Year for the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Temple’s City Federation of Women’s Clubs gave her their Community Volunteer Award in 2002 and Camp Fire gave her their Adult Award in 2009.
JoAn was a Life Board Member of Belton Christian Youth Center and served more than 20 years on the board of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a generous supporter of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton Christian Youth Center, Texas Baptist Children’s Home, Hope Pregnancy Centers, Helping Hands, the J.A.I.L. Ministry, Belton Church of Christ, and Central Texas Master Singers.
She is survived by twin sons Randy Rubendall and Ricky Rubendall (Karen); three stepchildren, Debbie Dillard Manns, David Dillard, and Donna Dillard Pool; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four husbands, Howard Rubendall; Dee Musick; Dr. Joseph Flowers; and Douglas Dillard, whom she married in 2007 and who preceded her in death in 2019.
She requested that memorials be given in her memory to the Texas Baptist Children’s Home in Round Rock, Texas.
