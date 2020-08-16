John (Kelley) Clark
John (Kelley) Clark, 62, of Sharp, Texas passed on August 7, 2020 at his home. Kelley left behind his wife of 38 years, Vicky Denise Clark, and his only child, Hannah Elizabeth Clark. Kelley was a dedicated and valued employee of Scott and White Health Plan for 33 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18th, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. A memorial service will be held at Kelley’s home in Sharp, Texas, at a later date. Thank you to all our friends and family for their caring and support.
