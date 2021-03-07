James H. Carnell Jr.
James H. Carnell Jr., age 87, of Temple, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at a local hospital. James was born August 2, 1933 in New Albany, MS the only child of James H. Carnell Sr., and Maybelle Poole Carnell. Jim graduated from Union County High School class of 1952. After high school he joined the United States Air Force where he served in the Chaplain Service for 20 years, retiring in 1974. He married Gloria Hines Carnell on December 20, 1957. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. Jim met and married Patsy Dewitt of Shreveport, LA on January 4, 2015. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife. He is survived by his wife Patsy Dewitt Carnell, his daughter, Debbie McCoy and husband, Rocky of Temple. His son, Jeff Carnell and wife Kerry of Lubbock TX. Jim was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition Jim was blessed with 3 step daughters, Amelia Smith and husband Davis of Sachse, TX, Cindy Evans and husband, Michael of Shreveport, LA and Edna Brown and husband Ralph of Salem, OH, along with 5 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist church building fund located at 2497 W. Hwy 93 Temple, TX 76502 or through their website tvbc.net. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, HWY 195, Killeen, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Carnell family.
