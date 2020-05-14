Louise Hertenberger, 91, of Pettibone, TX, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm Friday with a rosary at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Marak.
She was born and raised in Texas City, Texas in a large close-knit family. After the Texas City Disaster in 1947 she met the love of her life, JB Hertenberger of Pettibone, TX. They married on December 9, 1948 and lovingly raised five wonderful children; John B, Ray, Glen, Tim, and Karen for whom she served as a den mother, girl scout leader, room mom, baseball mom, seamstress, and wonderful cook. She went on to be an amazing Grandma and Great Grandma and continued to share her wisdom, unconditional love, and unwavering patience. She taught her family the importance of sensitivity, having integrity, and being purely genuine, and she did so by leading by example. She truly had a servant’s heart.
After JB’s retirement they sold their home in Texas City and moved to “The Farm” in Pettibone, TX in the mid 80s. They enjoyed attending numerous dances at the many dance halls around the area, especially, Tom Sefcik Dancehall in Seaton, They truly looked like they were dancing on air as they glided across the dance floor. She was also a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary as a proud wife of a WWII veteran and mother of a Vietnam veteran. She also volunteered at the Milam County Jail Museum where she enjoyed giving tours and visiting with those passing through. She was also an avid Bingo player, garage sale enthusiast and was often accompanied by one of her kids or grandkids.
In 91 years of life and over 50 years of marriage she touched numerous lives, built a beautiful family, and left a legacy of love.
She is survived by: sons, John B. Hertenberger of Austin, Ray Hertenberger of Texas City, Glen Hertenberger of Austin, Tim Hertenberger of Austin; daughter, Karen Louise Hertenberger of Pettibone; sister, Helen Marie Sample of Texas City; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
