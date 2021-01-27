BELTON — Services for Charlene Ann Clapper, 80, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Clapper died Monday, Jan. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born June 24, 1940, in Lackawann, N.Y., to Howard and Margaret White. She married Paul Clapper on June 14, 1958. She worked as a dietary aid for Garvey Manor Nursing Home in Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Carson Valley Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Clapper and Howard Clapper.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Greg Clapper of Killeen and Darren Clapper of McClure, Pa.; a daughter, Shannon Pugh of Duncansville, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.