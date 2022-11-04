CAMERON — Services for Doris Mae Horelica, 97, of Cameron will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Entombment will be in St. Monica’ Mausoleum in Cameron.
Ms. Horelica died Thursday, Oct. 20, at a Temple nursing facility.
She was born Dec. 26, 1924, to Saul and Lucille Ann Dugas Hungerford. She was a beautician for more than 60 years.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Lee Eickenhorst and Larry Joseph Eickenhorst, both of Cameron; three daughters, Janice Marie Lehmann and Rosemary Rhodes, both of Cameron, and Lucinda Ann Minton of Calif.; a sister, Ildred Boudreaux of Louisiana; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.