Services for Daniel Dale Waddill, 67, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Waddill died Monday, May 11, at a local hospital.
He was born April 16, 1953, in Midland to Wesley B. and Rose Lee Fabianke Waddill. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco. He married Donna Edwards on May 9, 1981, in Jacksonville, Ark. He worked for the Texas Department of Human Services and MHMR. He was a member of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, the Bell County Baptist Association and Family Promise of East Bell County.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Michelle Thornal and Rachel Waddill; two sisters, Julia Troxel and Shirley Ivy; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Meadow Oaks Baptist Church building fund.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.