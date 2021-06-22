BELTON — No services are planned for Chuck Milton Lancaster, 77, of Belton.
Mr. Lancaster died June 11 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 29, 1944, in Overpeck, Ohio, to George Milton and Helen Elizabeth Lancaster. He married Jean LaBorde Williams on March 24, 2018, in Belton. He worked for IBM. He was a member of the Freemasons and Hill Country Lodge No. 456 A.F. & A.M. in Austin.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Brad Lancaster of Cedar Park, Kevin Lancaster of Leander and Jason Williams of Belton; a daughter, Dana Nowak of Austin; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rodeo Austin (rodeoaustin.com).
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.