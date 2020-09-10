Burial for Lester Leo “Les” Koster, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Temple.
Seating is limited. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/tlctemple.
Mr. Koster died Friday, Sept. 4, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Lincoln County, Minn., to Leo and Esther Koster. He was a graduate of Lake Benton High School in Lake Benton, Minn. He served in the U.S. Army. He graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting from Mankato State University, minoring in economics. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Temple. He worked as assistant regional inspector general for the office of the Inspector General USDA, retiring in 2000.
Survivors include his wife Carol Koster; two daughters, Betsy Perez of Temple and Vava Terhune of San Antonio; four brothers, David Koster of Marshall, Minn., Byrl Koster of Tyler, Minn., Dale Koster of Atlanta, Ga., and Joel Koster of Lake Benton, Minn.; a sister, Diann Moon of Burnsville, Minn.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlanwood Rd., Temple, TX 76502, or to the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Thirs St., Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.