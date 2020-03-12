Services for Judy Ann White, 65, of Holland will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Judy Gotcher officiating.
Ms. White died Saturday, Feb. 29.
She was born Dec. 20, 1954, in Fort Hood to Carroll and Mary Oliver. She worked as a florist at Patsy’s Flowers in Temple. She was a member of Granger First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Josh Christian Sr.
Survivors include a daughter, Alyssa White; her parents; a brother, Jimmy Darrell Oliver; two sisters, Roxanne Roberts and DeeAnn Griffin; two half-sisters, Jacqueline Huffman and Andrea Lickman; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a food bank, animal shelter/rescue or to any charity.